Xerox says it won’t move ahead with its hostile takeover bid for HP.This battle has been going on for the last several months, with Xerox making a play…
In the latest WXXI Business Report, Paychex is out with a survey on how the owners of small and medium sized businesses feel about the coronavirus. Plus,…
HP said on Thursday that it has rejected Xerox’s unsolicited takeover offer of about $35 billion.HP said that its board of directors, after consulting…
In the latest WXXI Business Report, Southern Tier manufacturer Alstom is producing dozens of train cars for Amtrak's new Acela fleet.The HP-Xerox saga…
HP is trying to fight a hostile takeover offer from Xerox by adopting a shareholder rights plan. On Thursday, HP said that its Board of Directors adopted…
Xerox is boosting its offer to acquire HP.Xerox on Monday raised the unsolicited offer to buy HP from the previous$22 a share to $24. That is a mixture of…
In the latest WXXI Business Report, Xerox is still pursuing HP, and is now increasing its acquisition offer for the company. Plus, a new report from…
Xerox on Thursday confirmed what financial media had been reporting earlier this week, and that is that the company intends to nominate 11 independent…
Xerox reportedly is preparing to try and get control of the board of HP, after that company has so far rejected the unsolicited takeover bid from…
In the latest WXXI Buiness Report, just ahead of his State of the State address, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave some details on three high-tech companies in…