Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Business Report: Kodak continues its Hollywood relationship
In the latest WXXI Business Report, Kodak will continue providng film to the major Hollywood studios, find out how important that relationsihp is to the comapny.
Plus, even though there was job growth over the last year in Rochester, the latest monthly unemployment rate went up slightly. Also, get details on Bausch + Lomb teaming up with a non-profit organization to raise awareness about age-related macular degeneration.