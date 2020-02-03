© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Business Report: Kodak continues its Hollywood relationship

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 3, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In the latest WXXI Business Report, Kodak will continue providng film to the major Hollywood studios, find out how important that relationsihp is to the comapny. 

Plus, even though there was job growth over the last year in Rochester, the latest monthly unemployment rate went up slightly. Also, get details on Bausch + Lomb teaming up with a non-profit organization to raise awareness about age-related macular degeneration.

Arts & LifeKodakJobsbusiness report1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman