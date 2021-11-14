-
The New York Attorney General’s office is preparing an insider-trading lawsuit against Eastman Kodak and its CEO and Executive Chairman, Jim Continenza,…
Eastman Kodak is announcing a number of financial transactions that provides access to new capital, deal with debt and strengthen Kodak’s ability to…
In the latest WXXI Business Report, a government watchdog agency finds no wrongdoing in the process that led up to a proposed $765 million federal loan to…
A government watchdog agency has found no wrongdoing in the process that led up to the announcement of a proposed loan to Eastman Kodak in the summer. The…
A top Kodak official said the company still plans to move ahead with its pharmaceutical business, even if it doesn’t get a government loan.Kodak CEO Jim…
Eastman Kodak is releasing findings from an internal review of its financial dealings in connection with the allegations swirling around the possibility…
The inspector general of the federal agency that helped put together a planned $765 million dollar loan for Eastman Kodak is reviewing that deal.That’s…
A top White House official is blasting Kodak for how the company has handled a potential government loan to make pharmaceutical ingredients.White House…
Kodak’s top official is talking about the status of the company’s potential federal loan, a deal which has created a lot of controversy in recent…
Eastman Kodak shares tumbled on Monday, after a federal agency said last Friday that it would hold off on moving ahead with a $765 million loan to the…