Business Report: Genny products are getting a new look

Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 15, 2019 at 4:08 PM EDT
In this latest WXXI Business Report, New York Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand push to get the Laser Lab at the University of Rochester more funding.  Plus, Harris Corporation sells off one of its businesses to an Israeli company, and some of the iconic Genesee Brewery products will be getting a makeover.

