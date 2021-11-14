-
ConnectionsSenator Kirsten Gillibrand is our guest. In recent weeks, Gillibrand has been outspoken in her defense of SNAP, USPS, and in her ideas for how to rebuild…
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has co-written a letter to Congress calling for more protections for people with disabilities in the next coronavirus relief…
U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman Joe Morelle are urging General Motors Chairman and CEO, Marry Barra, to locate…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has introduced a bill to fund community support programs for people who have substance use disorders, as well as their…
In this latest WXXI Business Report, New York Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand push to get the Laser Lab at the University of Rochester…
Two years out from a presidential election isn't stopping some Democrats from making their White House ambitions known, including New York U.S. Sen.…