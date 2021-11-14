-
In this latest WXXI Business Report, New York Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand push to get the Laser Lab at the University of Rochester…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, we hear about the plans to create a ‘merger of equals’ between Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies.Also, a new…
-
Dana Mehnert, a longtime Harris executive was recently named president of the company’s Communication Systems segment, and he says it will take some time…
-
Harris Corporation is merging with New York City-based L3 Technologies.The two companies announced on Sunday that they will combine in what is called “an…
-
A longtime Harris Corporation executive talks about the company's job prospects here in Rochester, just as he takes a new leadership role with the…
-
The University of Rochester is partnering with Harris Corp. to create the Rochester Data Science Consortium that will be housed on the UR campus.The joint…