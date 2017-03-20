© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Business Report: Future of Bausch + Lomb; who gets impacted by rising interest rates

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 20, 2017 at 12:56 PM EDT
business_report.png

The Fed decided last week to raise interest rates, we asked an RIT economist about who might feel the effects of that right away.

Also, a major investor in Valeant decided to sell his shares in the company, George Conboy of Brighton Securities ponders what that might mean for the future of B + L going forward.

The WXXI Business report looks at business and economic issues facing the Rochester area including Western New York and the Finger Lakes.
 

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
