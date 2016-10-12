© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Kodak's CEO Talks About The 'Analog Renaissance'

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 12, 2016 at 6:15 AM EDT
Kodak_Tower_1.jpg

The program Marketplace, which visited Rochester recently to do a story about the city's changing economy, this week spoke to Kodak's CEO.

Listen to the interview Kai Ryssdal did with Jeff Clarke:

Read more about the interview here.

Tags

Arts & LifeEastman Kodak1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman