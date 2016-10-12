Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Kodak's CEO Talks About The 'Analog Renaissance'
The program Marketplace, which visited Rochester recently to do a story about the city's changing economy, this week spoke to Kodak's CEO.
Listen to the interview Kai Ryssdal did with Jeff Clarke:
Read more about the interview here.