-
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has announced legal action against Eastman Kodak and its CEO, Jim Continenza, in what is apparently the…
-
The New York Attorney General’s office is preparing an insider-trading lawsuit against Eastman Kodak and its CEO and Executive Chairman, Jim Continenza,…
-
Eastman Kodak is reporting its 2020 financial results, which included adjusted net income of $10 million for 2020, compared to a $36 million loss in…
-
Eastman Kodak is announcing a number of financial transactions that provides access to new capital, deal with debt and strengthen Kodak’s ability to…
-
A government watchdog agency has found no wrongdoing in the process that led up to the announcement of a proposed loan to Eastman Kodak in the summer. The…
-
A top Kodak official said the company still plans to move ahead with its pharmaceutical business, even if it doesn’t get a government loan.Kodak CEO Jim…
-
Eastman Kodak CEO Jim Continenza says the company will continue to move forward in making drug ingredients for generic pharmaceuticals, even if it doesn't…
-
Eastman Kodak is releasing findings from an internal review of its financial dealings in connection with the allegations swirling around the possibility…
-
The inspector general of the federal agency that helped put together a planned $765 million dollar loan for Eastman Kodak is reviewing that deal.That’s…
-
A top White House official is blasting Kodak for how the company has handled a potential government loan to make pharmaceutical ingredients.White House…