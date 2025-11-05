Results from judicial races

There were several judicial races on Monroe County voters' ballots.

Four candidates sought seats in state Supreme Court. They'll represent the entire 7thJudicial District, which spans Monroe and other adjacent counties, meaning the results include tallies from Monroe, Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties.

Supreme Court justices serve 14-year terms and are paid annual salaries of $232,600.

Two candidates went head-to-head for a judgeship in Monroe County Family Court. That comes with a 10-year term and $221,000 salary.

The results are below:

New York state Supreme Court 7th Judicial District (2)

David Siguenza | Democratic, Judicial Integrity — 25%

Darius Lind | Democratic, Judicial Integrity — 24%

Joe Dinolfo | Republican, Conservative — 23%

Kristina Kitty Karle | Republican, Conservative — 22%

Monroe County Family Court

Tonia Ettinger | Democratic, Working Families — 60%

Mallorie Rulison | Republican, Conservative — 40%

