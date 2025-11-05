12:00: Election results: a big night for Democrats

1:00: What does it take to become a scientist?

Running a slate of moderate candidates in the Monroe County suburbs and rural areas, Democrats won in places where they previously hadn’t won in decades or even longer. It reflects a big night for the party in other states as well. Our WXXI News team breaks down the results, discusses what they mean, and we hear from some of the winners. Our guests:



Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News

Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, astrophysicist Adam Frank is known as one of the best science communicators in the country. He joins us with some of his students, who are learning what it takes to become a scientist. They talk about the scientific method and why they think everyone can benefit from learning about it. Our guests:



Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

Kyla de Villa

Matthew Signor, Ph.D. candidate in experimental physics at the University of Rochester

Ethan Smith, Ph.D. candidate in physics at the University of Rochester

