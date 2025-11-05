© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Election results: a big night for Democrats 

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published November 5, 2025 at 9:01 AM EST
People lined up to vote.
McKinsey /rawpixel.com
/
stock.adobe.com
People lined up to vote.

12:00: Election results: a big night for Democrats

1:00: What does it take to become a scientist?

Running a slate of moderate candidates in the Monroe County suburbs and rural areas, Democrats won in places where they previously hadn’t won in decades or even longer. It reflects a big night for the party in other states as well. Our WXXI News team breaks down the results, discusses what they mean, and we hear from some of the winners. Our guests:

  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
  • Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News
  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, astrophysicist Adam Frank is known as one of the best science communicators in the country. He joins us with some of his students, who are learning what it takes to become a scientist. They talk about the scientific method and why they think everyone can benefit from learning about it. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Kyla de Villa
  • Matthew Signor, Ph.D. candidate in experimental physics at the University of Rochester
  • Ethan Smith, Ph.D. candidate in physics at the University of Rochester

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.