Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the New York State Senate Majority Leader who died unexpectedly early Friday at the age of 76, is drawing reactions of respect and gratitude by Western New York elected leaders who worked with her in Albany.

Governor Kathy Hochul, in a written statement, expressed heartbreak by the news of Stewart-Cousins’ passing and recalled what she said was the honor to introduce her as Majority Leader for the first time in 2019.

Her statement reads in part: “I knew how hard she had worked to get there and how many women had dreamed of seeing that day. Andrea made history that day, and every day that followed, she made that history mean something.

“Andrea possessed a rare combination of quiet grace and extraordinary strength. She never forgot where she came from, who she was fighting for or the doors she could open for those coming behind her.

“In the days ahead, much will be written about Andrea’s extraordinary place in New York history. But today, I’m grieving a friend who meant so much to me and whom I admired more than she could have ever known. I’ll miss her wisdom, her wonderful laugh and the comfort of knowing she was always just a phone call away.”

Hochul ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday and on the day of her funeral, which was yet to be determined.

State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, in her statement issued Friday, said she was saying goodbye to a good friend, and a "true force within the halls of Albany."

She added: "As the first woman to serve as Senate Majority Leader, Andrea’s long and distinguished record of public service will impact New Yorkers for generations to come. Our friendship goes back over 30 years, and I am so grateful for the good times we shared together. The Leader represented what is good about our great state and turned a once divided Democratic conference into one of the most accomplished legislatures in the history of the State of New York. With her class, compassion, and calm demeanor she had the unique ability to bring people of all different walks of life together. Her presence will be greatly missed inside the State Capitol, in her district, and across the state of New York."

Numerous other tributes were expressed by elected officials from Western New York, from both sides of the political aisle.

State Senator Robert Ortt, a Republican and the senate’s Minority Leader, expressed his respect for his counterpart: “As the leader of our respective conferences, I had the opportunity to work closely with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and I am greatly saddened by the news of her passing.

“During my time in Albany, I have always respected and appreciated her partnership, dignity and demeanor. While we didn’t always agree on policy, we shared a common belief in the value and importance of public service and the work we did on behalf of New Yorkers.

“As the first woman Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins leaves a lasting legacy in the halls of the State Capitol. Our thoughts are with all of her family, loved ones, her colleagues and the countless New Yorkers who she selflessly served.

Fellow Republican State Senator Patrick Gallivan offered these thoughts: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague, Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins. While we often disagreed on policy, I have always had great respect for her professionalism and leadership. She was a passionate advocate for her constituents and believed in the importance of public service. My thoughts are with Senator Stewart-Cousins’ family and friends at this difficult time.”

Democratic State Senator Jeremy Zellner said that anyone who watched her work could see what an extraordinary leader she was. He recalled as part of his official statement: “I first met Andrea in 2018. From the moment she administered my oath of office through the closing days of this year’s Senate session, she was a good friend and a strong ally. Her support made it possible for me to bring critically important resources to the 61st District and Western New York, and I will always be grateful.

“My thoughts are with her family and all who loved her. The last time I saw Andrea was this fall, as we were leaving an announcement in the City of Tonawanda. I told her she would always be my leader. She gave me a huge hug. I’m glad I got to tell her. Rest in peace, Leader.”

State Senator George Borello, a Republican representing the Southern Tier, stated “the Majority Leader was a trailblazer who made history as the first woman to lead the New York State Senate. Beyond that historic achievement, she was a kind and gracious individual who treated everyone with dignity and respect.

“While we had very different political views and often disagreed on policy, I always appreciated her professionalism and civility. She never allowed those differences to affect the way she treated others.”

Assemblymember Karen McMahon, a Democrat, said the majority leader “brought a deep understanding of the needs of working families and underserved communities to every role she held, guiding the Democratic conference through consequential moments and helping to advance transformative progress on so many fronts including education, reproductive freedom, voting rights, gun safety, housing, labor protections, equal rights, and so much more.”

She continued in her written statement: “As a woman and a Black woman leading at the highest levels of state government, Andrea Stewart-Cousins expanded the possibilities of who can lead and whose voices can shape the future. She understood that being the first carries the responsibility to ensure you are not the last. She opened doors for others to follow and demonstrated the power of leadership rooted in service.”

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan, a former state senator, recalled Stewart-Cousins as “so much more than a remarkable public servant,” in his publicly issued statement. “She was a personal mentor and a dear friend whose guidance and support continued well beyond my time in the State Senate and into my service as Mayor of Buffalo.

"Andrea was what every leader should aspire to be: a thoughtful listener, a strategic thinker, and someone who exercised power with grace and dignity. I was fortunate to serve alongside her during her time as Majority Leader, and I will always be grateful for the wisdom she shared, the example she set, and the kindness she showed me and so many others.”

Further tributes were coming in from New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, State Assembly Minority Leader Ed Ra, New York State United Teachers, and other individuals and entities from throughout New York State.