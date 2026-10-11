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Connections

Special programming: Morning Edition Presents: Michel Martin — "Going There: A Matter of Life & Death"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
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WXXI News

We bring you special NPR programming on "Connections" on Monday.

NPR Host Michel Martin leads a candid conversation about a crisis in the Black community. Death by suicide is rising sharply among Black youth, especially boys. Yet Black Americans report seeking or receiving help for mental health struggles much less often than other groups. This special features a panel of national thought leaders, healthcare professionals, and faith leaders who speak about their experiences, offer support, and discuss a path forward.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.