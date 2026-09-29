Coming up: Making Rochester more pedestrian friendly, one street at a time; Rochesterian talks space travel, a future beyond Earth, and weightlessness

12:00: Making Rochester more pedestrian friendly, one street at a time

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Rochesterian talks space travel, a future beyond Earth, and weightlessness

How can we make Rochester's streets safer? The team at Reconnect Rochester has spent the summer working on street safety projects, and this hour, we hear about the updates. We discuss why street murals and other features help slow down traffic and create more pedestrian-friendly environments. We also explore a question: If you drive, how would your week change if you gave it up? We preview the National Week without Driving. In studio:



Lourdes Sharp, program manager at Reconnect Rochester

Chaz Goodman, marketing manager at Reconnect Rochester

Josie McClary, resident of the city of Rochester



Then in our second hour, we continue our series of special rebroadcasts about touring Rochester and beyond. Our guest in this episode is one of the few humans who have left the earth. Rochester-based entrepreneur Aaron Newman took a Blue Origin flight, making him the 717th human to pass the Karman Line. “We all know we need to take care of this earth, but we also need to be prepared to reach beyond it," he told reporters upon his return. Newman says his trip was about more than exclusive space tourism, and he wants this experience open to everyone. We discuss how to do it. Our guest:



Aaron Newman, Blue Origin astronaut and founder of Exploring Our Deep World

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.