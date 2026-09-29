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Connections

Coming up: Making Rochester more pedestrian friendly, one street at a time; Rochesterian talks space travel, a future beyond Earth, and weightlessness

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:43 AM EDT
The Downtown SmART Streets program in Rochester takes some ideas from a similar program in Washington, D.C.
Reconnect Rochester
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The Downtown SmART Streets program in Rochester takes some ideas from a similar program in Washington, D.C.

12:00: Making Rochester more pedestrian friendly, one street at a time

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Rochesterian talks space travel, a future beyond Earth, and weightlessness

How can we make Rochester's streets safer? The team at Reconnect Rochester has spent the summer working on street safety projects, and this hour, we hear about the updates. We discuss why street murals and other features help slow down traffic and create more pedestrian-friendly environments. We also explore a question: If you drive, how would your week change if you gave it up? We preview the National Week without Driving. In studio:

  • Lourdes Sharp, program manager at Reconnect Rochester
  • Chaz Goodman, marketing manager at Reconnect Rochester
  • Josie McClary, resident of the city of Rochester

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of special rebroadcasts about touring Rochester and beyond. Our guest in this episode is one of the few humans who have left the earth. Rochester-based entrepreneur Aaron Newman took a Blue Origin flight, making him the 717th human to pass the Karman Line. “We all know we need to take care of this earth, but we also need to be prepared to reach beyond it," he told reporters upon his return. Newman says his trip was about more than exclusive space tourism, and he wants this experience open to everyone. We discuss how to do it. Our guest:

  • Aaron Newman, Blue Origin astronaut and founder of Exploring Our Deep World

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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