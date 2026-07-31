12:00: Veterans on the U.S.-Iran war and what is owed to American service members

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' What is a "K-shaped economy" and how does it affect you?

With the U.S.-Iran ceasefire falling apart — and as the war expands — what is owned to American service members and their families in terms of communication, level setting, and what an end game would look like? We discuss that question with local veterans. In studio:



Gregg Sadwick, U.S Navy veteran, former congressional candidate, and president of Solid Surfaces NY and Flower City Collision

Nicholas Stefanovic, veteran and director of veteran services for Monroe County

John White, former captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and Vietnam combat vet

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with conversations about the state of the economy. In this special rebroadcast, economist Eric Morris is back, talking about the "K-shaped economy." He explains how and why recent economic challenges in this country are not affecting people equally. Our guest:



Eric Morris, portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, an ESL company

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.