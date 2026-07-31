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Connections

Veterans on the U.S.-Iran war and what is owed to American service members

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:15 AM EDT
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12:00: Veterans on the U.S.-Iran war and what is owed to American service members

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' What is a "K-shaped economy" and how does it affect you?

With the U.S.-Iran ceasefire falling apart — and as the war expands — what is owned to American service members and their families in terms of communication, level setting, and what an end game would look like? We discuss that question with local veterans. In studio:

  • Gregg Sadwick, U.S Navy veteran, former congressional candidate, and president of Solid Surfaces NY and Flower City Collision
  • Nicholas Stefanovic, veteran and director of veteran services for Monroe County
  • John White, former captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and Vietnam combat vet

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with conversations about the state of the economy. In this special rebroadcast, economist Eric Morris is back, talking about the "K-shaped economy." He explains how and why recent economic challenges in this country are not affecting people equally. Our guest:

  • Eric Morris, portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, an ESL company

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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