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Connections

Assemblymember Andrea Bailey on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 16, 2026 at 8:52 AM EDT
A smiling woman with long brown hair poses in front of an American flag.
Provided

12:00: Assemblymember Andrea Bailey on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Russian dissident, released in the 2024 prisoner swap, visits Rochester

We continue our series of conversations about the New York State budget with Assemblymember Andrea Bailey. She joins us in the studio to discuss the size of the budget, the process that led to the latest budget in two decades, and more. You can join the discussion and ask her your questions about state business. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Andrea Bailey, District 133

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues. This week’s special rebroadcasts are a series of Evan’s favorite interviews. In this episode, Evan sits down with Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza. Kara-Murza was a protege of Boris Nemtsov, a leading Russian opposition leader who was assassinated in 2015. Kara-Murza was imprisoned in April of 2022 for criticizing the invasion of Ukraine and then was released in August of 2024 during the prisoner swap arranged by the Biden administration. He now works in exile for Open Russia. We hear his story during this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

  • Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian opposition politician, author, historian, and former political prisoner
  • Dmitry Bykov, inaugural Scholar in Exile in the Humanities Center at the University of Rochester
  • Randall Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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