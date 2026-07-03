12:00: Special programming: 'How To 250: Your Guide To America's Big Birthday'

1:00: Special programming: 'The Making of U.S.'

In the first hour, 2026 is the semi-quincentennial, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. "How to 250" is a one-hour special from the Radiotopia history podcast "This Day," tracing some of the key stories that brought us to this moment, including a look back at the bicentennial. This broadcast also includes advice for listeners about how to celebrate, and some thoughts from legendary filmmaker Ken Burns. Featuring:



Jody Avirgan, host

Kellie Carter Jackson, historian, Wellesley College

Nicole Hemmer, historian, Vanderbilt University

Ken Burns, filmmaker

Then in the second hour, this year, America will celebrate her 250th birthday — marking the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. In “The Making of U.S.," we take a deep dive into some of the things that make America, America, giving you a civics class refresher. We break down topics like the war for independence, the Constitution, and how our representative democracy is run.