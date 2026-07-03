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Connections

Special programming: 'How To 250: Your Guide To America's Big Birthday'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 3, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.
christingasner/Christin Lola
/
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12:00: Special programming: 'How To 250: Your Guide To America's Big Birthday'

1:00: Special programming: 'The Making of U.S.'

In the first hour, 2026 is the semi-quincentennial, marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. "How to 250" is a one-hour special from the Radiotopia history podcast "This Day," tracing some of the key stories that brought us to this moment, including a look back at the bicentennial. This broadcast also includes advice for listeners about how to celebrate, and some thoughts from legendary filmmaker Ken Burns. Featuring:

  • Jody Avirgan, host
  • Kellie Carter Jackson, historian, Wellesley College
  • Nicole Hemmer, historian, Vanderbilt University
  • Ken Burns, filmmaker

Then in the second hour, this year, America will celebrate her 250th birthday — marking the anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. In “The Making of U.S.," we take a deep dive into some of the things that make America, America, giving you a civics class refresher. We break down topics like the war for independence, the Constitution, and how our representative democracy is run.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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