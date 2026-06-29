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Trump notches wins for his immigration agenda as SCOTUS weighs birthright citizenship

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 29, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

President Trump's immigration agenda got a boost from the Supreme Court as he awaits their ruling on birthright citizenship.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep