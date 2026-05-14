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Appeals court hears arguments from law firms targeted by Trump's orders

NPR | By Carrie Johnson,
Michel Martin
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Law firms targeted by President Trump's executive orders present their arguments before a federal appeals court Thursday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin