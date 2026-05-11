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Connections

The journalist who saw the AI threat coming

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 11, 2026 at 8:57 AM EDT
A young man sits at a table with a laptop and small white robot.
Traci Wescott
/
RIT

12:00: The journalist who saw the AI threat coming

1:00: Let’s talk about (not having) sex

Back in 2014, James Barrat got mixed reviews for his book, "Our Final Invention: Artificial Intelligence and the End of the Human Era." He was one of the first guests on "Connections," and he posed a scenario that might have seemed far-fetched at the time: What if AI surpasses human intelligence in the next decade? Twelve years later, Barrat looks prescient, and he’s working on his next book. We welcome him back to discuss how long he thinks the human era can still persist. Our guest:

  • James Barrat, documentary filmmaker and author of "Our Final Invention: Artificial Intelligence and the End of the Human Era"

Then in our second hour, sex therapist Eleni Economides hears it all the time: Clients aren’t having sex. Some want to have more; some dread sex. The struggles are real, and she takes us through what the audience can learn about libido, desire, and healthy relationships. In studio:

  • Eleni Economides, licensed marriage and family therapist, AASECT-certified sex therapist, and certified life coach 

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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