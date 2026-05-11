12:00: The journalist who saw the AI threat coming

1:00: Let’s talk about (not having) sex

Back in 2014, James Barrat got mixed reviews for his book, "Our Final Invention: Artificial Intelligence and the End of the Human Era." He was one of the first guests on "Connections," and he posed a scenario that might have seemed far-fetched at the time: What if AI surpasses human intelligence in the next decade? Twelve years later, Barrat looks prescient, and he’s working on his next book. We welcome him back to discuss how long he thinks the human era can still persist. Our guest:

James Barrat, documentary filmmaker and author of "Our Final Invention: Artificial Intelligence and the End of the Human Era"



Then in our second hour, sex therapist Eleni Economides hears it all the time: Clients aren’t having sex. Some want to have more; some dread sex. The struggles are real, and she takes us through what the audience can learn about libido, desire, and healthy relationships. In studio:



Eleni Economides, licensed marriage and family therapist, AASECT-certified sex therapist, and certified life coach

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.