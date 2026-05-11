When Healthcare Fails Disabled Bodies: Navigating access, advocacy, and ableism

Jeiri Flores learned early on that being understood in a doctor’s office isn’t guaranteed.

As a woman with cerebral palsy, her healthcare experience has meant constantly navigating Medicaid limits, confusing private insurance, and providers who don’t have experience with disabled bodies.

In this conversation, Jeiri shares her journey and what she learned by speaking up for herself, over and over. She talks about advocating for your needs, and why telling your story matters.

This episode explores:



How translating for her mother in a doctor's office led to advocacy

The medical cliff and the reality of aging out of pediatric care

Encountering ableism in the medical system

Obstacles to accessing women’s health care

Move To Include is a national partnership of WXXI and the Golisano Foundation, to promote disability inclusion, representation, and accessibility in public media.

Additional support for the Move to Include Podcast is provided by Mary Cariola Center and the URMC Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities.

New episodes drop monthly. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.