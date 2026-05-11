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Sheriff's Office identifies Perinton woman killed in crash

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published May 11, 2026 at 10:26 AM EDT

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman killed Friday in a motor vehicle crash on Macedon Center Road in Perinton as 73-year-old Wendy Demarzo.

Demarzo, who lived in Perinton, was driving westbound on Macedon Center Road just east of Copper Beech Run when her vehicle crossed the center line. It struck another automobile before colliding with a dump truck, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The other drivers were not injured.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule