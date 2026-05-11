Sheriff's Office identifies Perinton woman killed in crash

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman killed Friday in a motor vehicle crash on Macedon Center Road in Perinton as 73-year-old Wendy Demarzo.

Demarzo, who lived in Perinton, was driving westbound on Macedon Center Road just east of Copper Beech Run when her vehicle crossed the center line. It struck another automobile before colliding with a dump truck, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The other drivers were not injured.