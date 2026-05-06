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'Project Freedom' aimed at wrangling control of Hormuz ends after less than 48 hours

NPR | By Aya Batrawy
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT

Trump calls off an effort to take control of Strait of Hormuz from Iran, citing progress on talks, but the blockade remains.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.