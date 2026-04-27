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Connections

Amy Goodman, host of 'Democracy Now!'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 27, 2026 at 8:50 AM EDT
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12:00: Amy Goodman, host of 'Democracy Now!'

1:00: A vision for revitalizing the High Falls District

We’re joined by “Democracy Now!" host and executive producer Amy Goodman. She will be in Rochester later this week for an event at MCC. The Little Theatre will also screen “Steal this Story, Please!" — a documentary about her career dedicated to “truth-telling, resistance, and journalism.” We talk with Goodman about her work and the state of journalism in 2026. Our guest:

  • Amy Goodman, host and executive producer of "Democracy Now!"

Then in our second hour, what will it take to breathe new life into High Falls? Members of the High Falls Business Improvement District (BID) have been working on a number of projects aimed at boosting the health of the neighborhood. We talk with BID members and business owners about their vision for revitalizing High Falls. Our guests:

  • John August, president of the High Fall Business Improvement District
  • Fina Burroni, owner of High Falls Bistro
  • Rick Caesar, owner and manager of Nightcap Blues Nightclub
  • Todd Clicquennoi, member of the High Falls Business Improvement District
  • Tyrone Reeves, owner of Nightcap Blues Nightclub

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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