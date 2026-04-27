12:00: Amy Goodman, host of 'Democracy Now!'

1:00: A vision for revitalizing the High Falls District

We’re joined by “Democracy Now!" host and executive producer Amy Goodman. She will be in Rochester later this week for an event at MCC. The Little Theatre will also screen “Steal this Story, Please!" — a documentary about her career dedicated to “truth-telling, resistance, and journalism.” We talk with Goodman about her work and the state of journalism in 2026. Our guest:

Amy Goodman, host and executive producer of "Democracy Now!"



Then in our second hour, what will it take to breathe new life into High Falls? Members of the High Falls Business Improvement District (BID) have been working on a number of projects aimed at boosting the health of the neighborhood. We talk with BID members and business owners about their vision for revitalizing High Falls. Our guests:



John August, president of the High Fall Business Improvement District

Fina Burroni, owner of High Falls Bistro

Rick Caesar, owner and manager of Nightcap Blues Nightclub

Todd Clicquennoi, member of the High Falls Business Improvement District

Tyrone Reeves, owner of Nightcap Blues Nightclub

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.