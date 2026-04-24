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Migrant workers in Dubai bear economic brunt of Iran war

NPR | By Aya Batrawy
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:58 PM EDT

Low-paid migrant workers in Dubai are being squeezed further by economic fallout from the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai. She joined in 2022 from the Associated Press, where she was an editor and reporter for over 11 years.