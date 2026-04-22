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A former South Korean spy confronts the hidden war that never ended

NPR | By Anthony Kuhn
Published April 22, 2026 at 5:28 PM EDT

More than 70 years after the Korean War, South Korea is still confronting the legacy of a secret conflict waged in the shadows.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
See stories by Anthony Kuhn