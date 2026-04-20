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Connections

The role of the university during — and after — times of war

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Stone steps lead up to the main courtyard on the University of Rochester campus, with the Rush Rhees Library in the background.
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12:00: The role of the university during — and after — times of war

1:00: Special rebroadcast: An astrophysicist reviews 'Project Hail Mary'

Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its fourth year, and while the rest of the world learns about the conflict through the media, Ukrainians continue to navigate daily life during wartime, including pursuing education. Some of the country’s leading pedagogues say education in Ukraine must meet the needs of the state and match the trends of the modern world. That, they argue, will be the basis for rebuilding the country when the war ends. Our guests include Eduard Balashov, rector of the National University of Ostroh Academy in Ukraine. He is in Rochester as a guest of Nazareth University and the University of Rochester. He joins us, along with some of his Rochester-based colleagues, to discuss the role of the university during wartime and the value of international education partnerships. Our guests:

  • Eduard Balashov, Ph.D., professor and rector of the National University of Ostroh Academy in Ostroh, Ukraine
  • Olena Prokopovych, Ph. D., associate professor of political science and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth University
  • Timothy Kneeland, Ph.D., professor and director of the Museums, Archives, and Public History Program; and director of the Center for Public History at Nazareth University
  • Eric Ensley, Ph.D., MLS,  director of Rare Books, Special Collections, and Preservation at the University of Rochester River Campus Libraries

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast of one of our most popular conversations of the year. We're joined by astrophysicist Adam Frank, who reviews the hottest movie in the country, "Project Hail Mary." Did the writers get the science right? How about the alien representation? We go to the movies for a little break from reality. Our guest:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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