12:00: The role of the university during — and after — times of war

1:00: Special rebroadcast: An astrophysicist reviews 'Project Hail Mary'

Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its fourth year, and while the rest of the world learns about the conflict through the media, Ukrainians continue to navigate daily life during wartime, including pursuing education. Some of the country’s leading pedagogues say education in Ukraine must meet the needs of the state and match the trends of the modern world. That, they argue, will be the basis for rebuilding the country when the war ends. Our guests include Eduard Balashov, rector of the National University of Ostroh Academy in Ukraine. He is in Rochester as a guest of Nazareth University and the University of Rochester. He joins us, along with some of his Rochester-based colleagues, to discuss the role of the university during wartime and the value of international education partnerships. Our guests:



Eduard Balashov, Ph.D., professor and rector of the National University of Ostroh Academy in Ostroh, Ukraine

Olena Prokopovych, Ph. D., associate professor of political science and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth University

Timothy Kneeland, Ph.D., professor and director of the Museums, Archives, and Public History Program; and director of the Center for Public History at Nazareth University

Eric Ensley, Ph.D., MLS, director of Rare Books, Special Collections, and Preservation at the University of Rochester River Campus Libraries

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast of one of our most popular conversations of the year. We're joined by astrophysicist Adam Frank, who reviews the hottest movie in the country, "Project Hail Mary." Did the writers get the science right? How about the alien representation? We go to the movies for a little break from reality. Our guest:



Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.