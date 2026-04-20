Court filing by Morelle Jr. seeks to keep Irondequoit Town Board candidate off ballot

An ongoing Democratic power struggle over the Irondequoit Town Board has drawn in the Board of Elections and now the courts.

The son of Rep. Joe Morelle is asking both to toss a board hopeful who is challenging his father’s pick for the seat off the ballot.

Joe Morelle Jr. raises standard objections in seeking to nullify the petition signatures of candidate Kathryn Walker. Those include whether the people signing were registered Democratic voters living in Irondequoit, and whether those passing the petitions witnessed them signing. But he also alleges nearly 100 signatures are fraudulent with many appearing to be in the same person’s handwriting.

Walker is looking to force a June 23 primary challenge against Ryan Trevas. His nomination this spring sparked controversy as Walker and others claimed Democratic leaders circumvented the process. A similar claim was made when party loyalist and county communications director Steve Barz was appointed to the board earlier this year.

The filing specifically names those who gathered petition signatures for Walker, including former Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza and Town Board member Ann Cunningham.

“The system here is being used to block competition instead of protect voters,” said Walker, who denied any wrongdoing. “That's what it feels like here.”

Rep. Joe Morelle nominated Trevas for the Democratic Party’s designation. The Town Board declined to appoint anyone to the seat prior to an election.

Morelle Jr. challenged Walker’s petitions through the standard Board of Elections process shortly after she filed them. All that happened earlier this month. The board has yet to rule on the matter, and Morelle Jr. wrote in the court filing last week that he feared a decision might not come in time to meet the deadline for legal action.

In all, Morelle Jr. is alleging that about half of Walker’s nearly 800 signatures are invalid. If that were proven, she would no longer meet the required 500 signatures needed to get on the ballot.

“Line after line, there are names — either purportedly signed or hand printed — that to the plain eye of the reader can be identified as the same handwriting as seen elsewhere on the page or in the volume,” Morelle Jr. wrote in his objection letter.

In a statement provided to WXXI News, Trevas said that the legal filing is a move to ensure all candidates abide by the rules of the petitioning process.

"After reviewing my opponent’s petitions, it became clear nearly half of them were invalid for a variety of reasons — including dozens where it appears the same person signed on behalf of several others," Trevas said. "That is illegal and must be called out accordingly. My opponent should have to play by the same set of rules I do.”

While it’s expected a portion of signatures get invalidated during the challenge process, Walker said being accused of fraud was unexpected.

“Like with any campaign, we'll expect some to be thrown out, but we are very confused and do not understand the fraud details at this time,” Walker said. “I’m in shock, I’m in literal shock.”

In response to a request for comment, the volunteers on Walker’s campaign named in the court filing — Mendoza, Cunningham, and Nicole Hushla Re — provided a joint statement alongside Walker. In it, they refute any wrongdoing, but an active attempt to circumvent the democratic process.

“We condemn this attempt to deprive voters of a choice in the June Primary election,” the statement reads, continuing later:

“It is also an intimidation tactic meant to send a clear message to future campaign volunteers and candidates for public office that you will be attacked for getting civically engaged if it’s without the blessing of certain political insiders.”