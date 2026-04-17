Monroe County wants to know how it can adapt and be resilient to climate change
Throughout the rest of April and into May, Monroe County officials are holding several meetings to get public input on its Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Plan.
The plan is currently under development and will assess the potential vulnerability of county infrastructure, programs, and services to the changing climate. The finished plan will establish a framework for policies, programs, projects, and partnerships that can lead to a more resilient Monroe County,
The meeting dates, times, and locations are:
- 6-7 p.m. April 28, Chili Community Center, 3237 Chili Ave.
- 6-7 p.m. April 29, Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road.
- 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 5, Arnett Branch Library, 310 Arnett Blvd.
- 6-7 p.m. May 6, Parma Public Library, 7 West Ave., Hilton.
- 6-7 p.m. May 7, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road.