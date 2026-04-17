Sen. Samra Brouk to host fifth annual Community Baby Shower

Each year, hundreds of parents and caregivers meet inside the Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue for a community baby shower hosted by New York State Sen. Samra Brouk.

Brouk said the event is a way to connect underserved families to community organizations and resources that may have otherwise been inaccessible. Parents who attend also leave with free baby supplies, including formula, clothing, food and diapers.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity to support growing families in our community and ensure parents have access to the resources they need during the critical first year after birth,” Brouk said in a news release.

This year, the shower will focus on postpartum care, and it will include a live panel discussion covering postpartum depression, physical recovery, and maternal mental health.

The Community Baby Shower will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. May 3.