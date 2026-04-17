12:00: A strange time for American Catholics

1:00: Volunteer firefighter shortage; specialized training for dentists; Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Pope Leo XIV says he is not afraid of the Trump administration. That statement followed a series of public criticisms from the president and vice president. President Trump bashed Pope Leo over issues like war and crime. Vice President Vance claimed that the pope does not understand Just War Theory. But Pope Leo has remained steady, saying that he will speak truth wherever he goes. It's a strange time for American Catholics. Our guests discuss it. In studio:



Jamie R. Fazio, M.Div., director and university chaplain in the Center for Spirituality at Nazareth University

Patricia Schoelles, Ph.D., moral theologian and director of mission integration for the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Rochester



Then in our second hour, it's our weekly news roundup. New York State lawmakers are working to address a volunteer firefighter shortage. According to WXXI's Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state has dropped by a third since the early 2000s. King joins us to explore proposed legislation that would pay volunteers stipends. Then, as WXXI's Racquel Stephen reports, Eastman Dental has received a grant to help train its residents on how to better treat patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and certain medical conditions. She explains the goals and the expected benefits of the training. We end the week with a conversation about music — Rochester music, to be specific. The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is gearing up to welcome its newest class of inductees. We talk with the organization's president and one of the inductees about this year's event and about how the Hall plans to address changes in the music industry. Our guests:



Samuel King, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network

Racquel Stephen, health, equity, and community reporter and producer for WXXI News

Jack Whittier, president of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Pat La Barbera, Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2026, as a member of the La Barbera Brothers



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.