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Connections

A strange time for American Catholics

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 17, 2026 at 8:37 AM EDT
This stock images shows rosary beads on Catholic Church liturgy books and the Bible.
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This stock images shows rosary beads on Catholic Church liturgy books and the Bible.

12:00: A strange time for American Catholics

1:00: Volunteer firefighter shortage; specialized training for dentists; Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Pope Leo XIV says he is not afraid of the Trump administration. That statement followed a series of public criticisms from the president and vice president. President Trump bashed Pope Leo over issues like war and crime. Vice President Vance claimed that the pope does not understand Just War Theory. But Pope Leo has remained steady, saying that he will speak truth wherever he goes. It's a strange time for American Catholics. Our guests discuss it. In studio:

  • Jamie R. Fazio, M.Div., director and university chaplain in the Center for Spirituality at Nazareth University
  • Patricia Schoelles, Ph.D., moral theologian and director of mission integration for the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Rochester

Then in our second hour, it's our weekly news roundup. New York State lawmakers are working to address a volunteer firefighter shortage. According to WXXI's Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state has dropped by a third since the early 2000s. King joins us to explore proposed legislation that would pay volunteers stipends. Then, as WXXI's Racquel Stephen reports, Eastman Dental has received a grant to help train its residents on how to better treat patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and certain medical conditions. She explains the goals and the expected benefits of the training. We end the week with a conversation about music — Rochester music, to be specific. The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is gearing up to welcome its newest class of inductees. We talk with the organization's president and one of the inductees about this year's event and about how the Hall plans to address changes in the music industry. Our guests:

  • Samuel King, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network
  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity, and community reporter and producer for WXXI News
  • Jack Whittier, president of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
  • Pat La Barbera, Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2026, as a member of the La Barbera Brothers

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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