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Iranians weigh in on the fragile ceasefire

NPR | By D. Parvaz
Published April 9, 2026 at 5:57 PM EDT

We head the the border between Iran and Turkey to hear what Iranians have to say about the fragile ceasefire between Iran, the U.S. and Israel.

Copyright 2026 NPR
D. Parvaz
D. Parvaz is an editor at Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, she worked at several news organizations covering wildfires, riots, earthquakes, a nuclear meltdown, elections, political upheaval and refugee crises in several countries.