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Connections

Is America ready for a female president?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 3, 2026 at 9:03 AM EDT
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.
christingasner/Christin Lola
/
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12:00: Is America ready for a female president?

1:00: NYS auto insurance rates; Red Wings' stadium; Monroe Co. Clerk Jamie Romeo

Is the U.S. ready for a woman in the White House? Former first lady Michelle Obama is clarifying comments she recently made, where she said the country wasn’t ready. Now she says America is moving in the right direction. Several women could compete for the Democratic nomination for president. We discuss the great – and still unbroken – glass ceiling. Our guests:

  • Lystra Bartholomew McCoy, Monroe County legislator, District 18
  • Kelly Cheatle, artist and community organizer
  • Jerri Lynn Sparks, former congressional press secretary

Then in our second hour, it’s our weekly news roundup. Jon Campbell of WNYC and the New York Public News Network explores a proposal to bring down the cost of auto insurance rates in New York State. Then, WXXI’s Brian Sharp has the latest with possible investments in and around the Red Wings’ stadium. We end the week with Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo, who explains what you need to know regarding changes and updates at the county clerk’s office. Our guests:

  • Jon Campbell, Albany correspondent for WNYC, Gothamist, and the New York Public News Network
  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
  • Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Clerk

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Reach him at edawson@wxxi.org.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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