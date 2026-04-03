12:00: Is America ready for a female president?

1:00: NYS auto insurance rates; Red Wings' stadium; Monroe Co. Clerk Jamie Romeo

Is the U.S. ready for a woman in the White House? Former first lady Michelle Obama is clarifying comments she recently made, where she said the country wasn’t ready. Now she says America is moving in the right direction. Several women could compete for the Democratic nomination for president. We discuss the great – and still unbroken – glass ceiling. Our guests:



Lystra Bartholomew McCoy, Monroe County legislator, District 18

Kelly Cheatle, artist and community organizer

Jerri Lynn Sparks, former congressional press secretary

Then in our second hour, it’s our weekly news roundup. Jon Campbell of WNYC and the New York Public News Network explores a proposal to bring down the cost of auto insurance rates in New York State. Then, WXXI’s Brian Sharp has the latest with possible investments in and around the Red Wings’ stadium. We end the week with Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo, who explains what you need to know regarding changes and updates at the county clerk’s office. Our guests:



Jon Campbell, Albany correspondent for WNYC, Gothamist, and the New York Public News Network

Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Clerk

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.