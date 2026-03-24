© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

David Cay Johnston on steps you can take to protect democracy

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
A man with short grey hair, mustache, and beard wearing glasses, a blue button-down shirt, a black and grey striped tie, and a grey blazer
David Cay Johnston
/
Twitter
David Cay Johnston

12:00:  David Cay Johnston on steps you can take to protect democracy

1:00: NYS mandates climate change education. What will students learn?

How can we make democracy more durable? Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston joins us in the studio to answer that question. He explains steps community members can take, especially in the modern era. Our guest:

  • David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, and professor of practice in journalism at RIT

Then in our second hour, what are students in New York State learning about climate change? What should they be learning? The Board of Regents recently approved new standards for statewide climate change education. It's now required that K-12 students learn about the causes, effects, and solutions to the climate crisis. New York is only the second state in the nation – following New Jersey – to have such a requirement. Our guests discuss what curricula may include and what the changes mean for teachers and students. Our guests:

  • Joseph Henderson, Ph.D., lecturer at the University of Vermont and member of school board for the Saranac Lake Central School District
  • Kelli Grabowski, science teacher at Salamanca Central School District
  • Don Haas, Ph.D., director of teacher programming at the Paleontological Research Institution's Center for Climate Change Education 
  • Orlando Marrero, Ed.D., director of STEAM for the West Irondequoit Central School District

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.