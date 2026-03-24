12:00: David Cay Johnston on steps you can take to protect democracy

1:00: NYS mandates climate change education. What will students learn?

How can we make democracy more durable? Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter David Cay Johnston joins us in the studio to answer that question. He explains steps community members can take, especially in the modern era. Our guest:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, and professor of practice in journalism at RIT

Then in our second hour, what are students in New York State learning about climate change? What should they be learning? The Board of Regents recently approved new standards for statewide climate change education. It's now required that K-12 students learn about the causes, effects, and solutions to the climate crisis. New York is only the second state in the nation – following New Jersey – to have such a requirement. Our guests discuss what curricula may include and what the changes mean for teachers and students. Our guests:



Joseph Henderson, Ph.D., lecturer at the University of Vermont and member of school board for the Saranac Lake Central School District

Kelli Grabowski, science teacher at Salamanca Central School District

Don Haas, Ph.D., director of teacher programming at the Paleontological Research Institution's Center for Climate Change Education

Orlando Marrero, Ed.D., director of STEAM for the West Irondequoit Central School District

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.