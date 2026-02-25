© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Reactions to the State of the Union address

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 25, 2026 at 8:58 AM EST
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.
christingasner/Christin Lola
/
stock.adobe.com
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.

12:00: Reactions to the State of the Union address

100: Local church leader on his impact as a pastor and "homie"

We break down President Trump's State of the Union address. Our guests analyze his remarks on the economy, tariffs, immigration, foreign policy, and more. Our guests:

  • Lauren Hall, Ph.D., professor of political science and associate dean at RIT, author, and co-host of the "We Made this Political" podcast
  • Nayeliz Santiago, president of Monroe County Young Democrats

Then in our second hour, we continue our spotlight on Black community members whose work may be under the radar but is making a big difference. This hour, we sit down with Pastor Jerrard Brown. Brown is the youngest-ever senior pastor at Holy Trinity Baptist Church on North Street. He's also the office and facilities manager for Teen Empowerment. Through both roles, Brown has built community and served as a role model, especially for young people. As he told WXXI's Racquel Stephen, "I think the pastor should be the homie." We talk with Brown and his Teen Empowerment colleagues about the impact of his work. Our guests:

  • Jerrard Brown, senior pastor at Holy Trinity Baptist Church, and office and facilities manager for Teen Empowerment
  • Sahiyra Dillard, program coordinator at Teen Empowerment
  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity, and community reporter and producer for WXXI News

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.