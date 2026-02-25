© 2026 WXXI News
Person injured during an assault at the Penfield Wegmans

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published February 25, 2026 at 10:11 AM EST

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person sustained a cut to the face Tuesday at the Wegmans on Penfield Road.

Deputies were called to the Wegmans around 3 p.m. for the incident, and they determined that an altercation occurred between two people near the checkout area. The Sheriff's Office said one of the people was cut on the face by an unspecified sharp instrument. Both left the store before deputies arrived.

The relationship between the individuals is not known, the office said.

The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
