12:00: Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the 2026 State of the State address

1:00: 'Travelpreneur' helps hundreds see the world

State leaders have been outspoken about Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address. This hour, we continue our series of conversations with members of the local delegation. Assemblymember Jen Lunsford joins us in the studio to discuss issues pertaining to taxes, auto insurance, the role of ICE in her district, and more. Our guest:



Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Then in our second hour, when a girls' trip failed to make it out of a group chat, a business was born. Tarshia Shanai Franklin is one of the top-ranked travel agents in the world. She founded her agency, Sky High Society, after the aforementioned girls' trip became a solo trip and she decided to become a "travelpreneur." She has since helped hundreds of people see the world. Throughout the month of February, WXXI News' Racquel Stephen is highlighting Black community members whose work may be under the radar but is making a big difference. In part two of the series, we talk with Tarshia Shanai Franklin about her work, her travels, and what it means to pursue her passion. This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month. Our guests:



Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter and producer for WXXI News

Tarshia Shanai Franklin, owner of Sky High Society travel agency and the First Class Travel Network

Valincia Tyson, owner of Union and Odyssey travel agency, which is under the First-Class Travel Network

