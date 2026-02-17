© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

How bad is the affordability crisis?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST
12:00: How bad is the affordability crisis?

1:00: Faith leaders discuss unity in hard times

Economist Eric Morris joins us this hour to break down recent trends in inflation, as well as trends in earnings. We explore the cost of housing, the cost of groceries, the cost of energy, and other factors that are creating deep frustration in the American people. In studio:

  • Eric Morris, portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, LLC

Then in our second hour, a group of interfaith leaders from across the community are coming together for a conversation about how faith speaks to the current moment. We sit down with some of those leaders to talk about issues relating to immigration, ICE, their concerns for the country, and more. Our guests:

  • Rev. Joanne Gilbert-Cannon, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Rochester
  • Rabbi Peter Stein, senior rabbi at Temple B'rith Kodesh
  • Rev. Kathy Thiel, minister for congregational care at Asbury First United Methodist Church
  • The Rt. Rev. Kara Wagner Sherer, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.