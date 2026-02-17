12:00: How bad is the affordability crisis?

1:00: Faith leaders discuss unity in hard times

Economist Eric Morris joins us this hour to break down recent trends in inflation, as well as trends in earnings. We explore the cost of housing, the cost of groceries, the cost of energy, and other factors that are creating deep frustration in the American people. In studio:



Eric Morris, portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, LLC

Then in our second hour, a group of interfaith leaders from across the community are coming together for a conversation about how faith speaks to the current moment. We sit down with some of those leaders to talk about issues relating to immigration, ICE, their concerns for the country, and more. Our guests:



Rev. Joanne Gilbert-Cannon, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Rochester

Rabbi Peter Stein, senior rabbi at Temple B'rith Kodesh

Rev. Kathy Thiel, minister for congregational care at Asbury First United Methodist Church

The Rt. Rev. Kara Wagner Sherer, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester

