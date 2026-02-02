© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

Assemblymember Demond Meeks on State of the State address

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 2, 2026 at 9:02 AM EST
A smiling man with short black hair wearing black glasses, a white collared shirt, a purple tie, a black blazer, and a lapel pin
Provided
Demond Meeks

12:00: Assemblymember Demond Meeks on State of the State address

1:00: "Black and Jewish America:" understanding a complex alliance

Local state leaders are weighing in on the recent State of the State address. This hour, we sit down with Assemblymember Demond Meeks. One of Meeks' priorities is a bill that would make New York State’s income tax more progressive by increasing tax rates on higher-income earners. We also talk to him about ICE activity in New York and how he thinks the state should respond. In studio:

  • Assemblymember Demond Meeks, District 137

Then in our second hour, "defined by solidarity and strained by division." That's how a new PBS series describes the relationship between Black and Jewish Americans. "Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History" explores both the collaborative and challenged relationship between two groups that forged civic and cultural bonds as they fought against racism and antisemitism. We preview the series with a discussion about the history of that alliance and what it looks like on the local level. This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month. Our guests:

  • The Rev. Dr. Rickey B. Harvey Sr., senior pastor at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
  • Rabbi Peter Stein, senior rabbi at Temple B'rith Kodesh
  • Gaynelle Wethers, director of education at Baden Street Settlement

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.