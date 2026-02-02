12:00: Assemblymember Demond Meeks on State of the State address

1:00: "Black and Jewish America:" understanding a complex alliance

Local state leaders are weighing in on the recent State of the State address. This hour, we sit down with Assemblymember Demond Meeks. One of Meeks' priorities is a bill that would make New York State’s income tax more progressive by increasing tax rates on higher-income earners. We also talk to him about ICE activity in New York and how he thinks the state should respond. In studio:

Assemblymember Demond Meeks, District 137

Then in our second hour, "defined by solidarity and strained by division." That's how a new PBS series describes the relationship between Black and Jewish Americans. "Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History" explores both the collaborative and challenged relationship between two groups that forged civic and cultural bonds as they fought against racism and antisemitism. We preview the series with a discussion about the history of that alliance and what it looks like on the local level. This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month. Our guests:



The Rev. Dr. Rickey B. Harvey Sr., senior pastor at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church

Rabbi Peter Stein, senior rabbi at Temple B'rith Kodesh

Gaynelle Wethers, director of education at Baden Street Settlement

