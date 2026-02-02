Assemblymember Demond Meeks on State of the State address
1:00: "Black and Jewish America:" understanding a complex alliance
Local state leaders are weighing in on the recent State of the State address. This hour, we sit down with Assemblymember Demond Meeks. One of Meeks' priorities is a bill that would make New York State’s income tax more progressive by increasing tax rates on higher-income earners. We also talk to him about ICE activity in New York and how he thinks the state should respond. In studio:
- Assemblymember Demond Meeks, District 137
Then in our second hour, "defined by solidarity and strained by division." That's how a new PBS series describes the relationship between Black and Jewish Americans. "Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History" explores both the collaborative and challenged relationship between two groups that forged civic and cultural bonds as they fought against racism and antisemitism. We preview the series with a discussion about the history of that alliance and what it looks like on the local level. This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month. Our guests:
- The Rev. Dr. Rickey B. Harvey Sr., senior pastor at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
- Rabbi Peter Stein, senior rabbi at Temple B'rith Kodesh
- Gaynelle Wethers, director of education at Baden Street Settlement
