Connections

Are the classics making a comeback?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 13, 2026 at 9:14 AM EST
12:00: Are the classics making a comeback?

1:00: 2026 New York State of the State Address

The classics — under a recent microscope — are getting a reboot from a longtime arts leader. Mark Cuddy is back in Rochester. He spent nearly 30 years as artistic director at Geva Theatre, retiring a few years ago. Now he has a new project: a theater company bringing the classics to Rochester stages. The first round features the work of Chekhov, and Cuddy thinks the material is more relatable than audiences might expect. We discuss why he wants more focus on the classics, his post-Geva career, his tenure at the Cleveland Play House, and the future of the arts. Our guest:

  • Mark Cuddy, founder and artistic director of The Classics Company, and artistic director emeritus of Geva Theatre

Then in our second hour, we bring you live coverage of the 2026 New York State of the State address. Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to outline a number of proposals related to preventing gun violence, protecting kids online, investing in universal child care, and more.

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.