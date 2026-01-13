12:00: Are the classics making a comeback?

1:00: 2026 New York State of the State Address

The classics — under a recent microscope — are getting a reboot from a longtime arts leader. Mark Cuddy is back in Rochester. He spent nearly 30 years as artistic director at Geva Theatre, retiring a few years ago. Now he has a new project: a theater company bringing the classics to Rochester stages. The first round features the work of Chekhov, and Cuddy thinks the material is more relatable than audiences might expect. We discuss why he wants more focus on the classics, his post-Geva career, his tenure at the Cleveland Play House, and the future of the arts. Our guest:



Mark Cuddy, founder and artistic director of The Classics Company, and artistic director emeritus of Geva Theatre

Then in our second hour, we bring you live coverage of the 2026 New York State of the State address. Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to outline a number of proposals related to preventing gun violence, protecting kids online, investing in universal child care, and more.

