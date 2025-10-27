© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

In the age of Ozempic, who gets it and who pays?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 27, 2025 at 8:55 AM EDT
Cropped image of women's feet standing on weigh scales, on gray background. A tape measure in the foreground
VadimGuzhva -
/
stock.adobe.com
Health and fitness is about more than weight or body type.

12:00: In the age of Ozempic, who gets it and who pays?

1:00: Open Door Mission draws lines

Millions of adults take popular drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro to treat chronic conditions and/or lose weight. The GLP-1 medications have made headlines for their effectiveness, and new studies have shown that some of them can also curb alcohol and drug consumption and lower the risk of a heart attack. But not everyone has equal access to the medications. While some patients are able to obtain them through their health care providers, others have turned to online platforms that don't require prescriptions. In many cases, they can also be cost prohibitive: Ozempic, for example, can cost up to $1,000 per month without insurance. This hour, we explore the latest with these medications: what they treat, how they work, and who should be able to access them. Our guests:

  • Zachary Burns, D.O., assistant professor of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center and associate director of Moving Medicine Forward 
  • Erica Davis, patient who uses weight loss medication, theater professional, educator, and mother
  • Molly Ranney, MS, RD, CDN, CSOWM, lead dietitian for the Bariatric Center at Highland Hospital
  • Kaci Schiavone, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Surgery, Bariatric/GI at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, for much of the past year, the Open Door Mission has been operating at nearly double capacity. The mission serves the local homeless population, and its leadership is looking for new ways of doing things. That includes a partnership with another local shelter. It also includes setting boundaries on what it can and cannot do for people in need. We discuss it all with the mission's executive director. In studio:

  • Anna Valeria, chief executive officer of Open Door Mission

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

