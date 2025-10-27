© 2025 WXXI News
In the age of Ozempic, who gets it and who pays?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT
(foreground) Erica Davis and Zachary Burns, (background) Kaci Schiavone and Molly Ranney with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 27, 2025
WXXI News

Millions of adults take popular drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro to treat chronic conditions and/or lose weight. The GLP-1 medications have made headlines for their effectiveness, and new studies have shown that some of them can also curb alcohol and drug consumption and lower the risk of a heart attack.

But not everyone has equal access to the medications. While some patients are able to obtain them through their health care providers, others have turned to online platforms that don't require prescriptions.

In many cases, they can also be cost prohibitive: Ozempic, for example, can cost up to $1,000 per month without insurance.

This hour, we explore the latest with these medications: what they treat, how they work, and who should be able to access them.

Our guests:

  • Zachary Burns, D.O., assistant professor of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center and associate director of Moving Medicine Forward 
  • Erica Davis, patient who uses weight loss medication, theater professional, educator, and mother
  • Molly Ranney, MS, RD, CDN, CSOWM, lead dietitian for the Bariatric Center at Highland Hospital
  • Kaci Schiavone, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Surgery, Bariatric/GI at the University of Rochester Medical Center

