A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses.
Open Door Mission draws lines

Published October 27, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has a long blonde ponytail and is wearing a beige blazer over a black and white striped button-down shirt; a woman at center has long brown hair and is wearing a maroon sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.
Anna Valeria and Kaylin Searight with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 27, 2025
For much of the past year, the Open Door Mission has been operating at nearly double capacity.

The mission serves the local homeless population, and its leadership is looking for new ways of doing things.

That includes a partnership with another local shelter. It also includes setting boundaries on what it can and cannot do for people in need.

We discuss it all with the mission's chief executive officer.

In studio:

