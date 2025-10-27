Open Door Mission draws lines
For much of the past year, the Open Door Mission has been operating at nearly double capacity.
The mission serves the local homeless population, and its leadership is looking for new ways of doing things.
That includes a partnership with another local shelter. It also includes setting boundaries on what it can and cannot do for people in need.
We discuss it all with the mission's chief executive officer.
In studio:
- Anna Valeria, chief executive officer of Open Door Mission
- Kaylin Searight, VP of programs at Open Door Mission