12:00 Small but Mighty Keuka Lake
1:00 Town claims cannabis success story
We continue our summer tour of the Finger Lakes with a trip to a place that’s a little less traveled, a little less hyped... but that's part of what people say makes it magical. Keuka Lake is known as the "Crooked Lake" for its unusual Y shape, and its the only lake in the country that flows both north and south. It’s ringed by small, proud communities -- Penn Yan, Hammondsport, and Branchport -- each with their own stories. We get into them with our guests:
- Sam Crastner, metalwork artist at Ironvine Studios LLC
- Angela Mattoon, office manager for Weis Vineyards
- Tricia Noel, executive director/curator of the Yates County History Center
- Kyle Anne Pallischeck, director of programs for the New York State Wine and Grape Foundation
Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Since the opening of two adult-use dispensaries, the town of Henrietta has generated more than $750,000 in tax revenue. The money has covered the cost of a law enforcement official dedicated to quality-of-life issues in the town, and Henrietta has also been able to roll back a recent tax increase. Our guests say legal cannabis has worked for the community, and this hour, they explain what they’ve learned from the experience:
- Felicia Reid, deputy executive director and acting executive director of the NYS Office of Cannabis Management
- Stephen Schultz, Henrietta town supervisor
- Ryan Martin, owner of MJ Dispensary
