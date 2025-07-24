Small but Mighty Keuka Lake

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

We continue our summer tour of the Finger Lakes with a trip to a place that’s a little less traveled, a little less hyped... but that's part of what people say makes it magical.

Keuka Lake is known as the "Crooked Lake" for its unusual Y shape, and its the only lake in the country that flows both north and south. It’s ringed by small, proud communities -- Penn Yan, Hammondsport, and Branchport -- each with their own stories.

We get into them with our guests:

