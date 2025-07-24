Small but Mighty Keuka Lake
1 of 2 — (foreground) Sam Crastner, (background) Kyle Anne Pallischeck and Angela Mattoon with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
We continue our summer tour of the Finger Lakes with a trip to a place that’s a little less traveled, a little less hyped... but that's part of what people say makes it magical.
Keuka Lake is known as the "Crooked Lake" for its unusual Y shape, and its the only lake in the country that flows both north and south. It’s ringed by small, proud communities -- Penn Yan, Hammondsport, and Branchport -- each with their own stories.
We get into them with our guests:
- Sam Crastner, metalwork artist at Ironvine Studios LLC
- Angela Mattoon, office manager for Weis Vineyards
- Tricia Noel, executive director/curator of the Yates County History Center
- Kyle Anne Pallischeck, director of programs for the New York State Wine and Grape Foundation