How Rochester’s artists are responding to the climate crisis

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

Artists have always helped society make sense of complex, overwhelming realities — and climate change is no exception.

Local artists and educators explore how creative practices deepen understanding, foster dialogue and inspire action in response to the climate crisis.

From dance and photography to digital media and public art, we’ll examine how creativity can open new avenues of hope, connection and meaningful action.

Our guests:

