How Rochester’s artists are responding to the climate crisis
Stephanie Ashenfelder and Andrea Gluckman with host Jasmin Singer on "Environmental Connections"
Friday, July 25, 2025
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp
Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp
Provided
Artists have always helped society make sense of complex, overwhelming realities — and climate change is no exception.
Local artists and educators explore how creative practices deepen understanding, foster dialogue and inspire action in response to the climate crisis.
From dance and photography to digital media and public art, we’ll examine how creativity can open new avenues of hope, connection and meaningful action.
Our guests:
- Stephanie Ashenfelder, director of digital media studies at University of Rochester, co-director of echolab.art
- Andrea Gluckman, civic artist, photographer and educator
- Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp, professor of dance at University of Rochester