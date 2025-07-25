© 2025 WXXI News
How Rochester’s artists are responding to the climate crisis

By Jasmin Singer,
Veronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 25, 2025 at 3:20 PM EDT
Artists have always helped society make sense of complex, overwhelming realities — and climate change is no exception.

Local artists and educators explore how creative practices deepen understanding, foster dialogue and inspire action in response to the climate crisis.

From dance and photography to digital media and public art, we’ll examine how creativity can open new avenues of hope, connection and meaningful action.

Our guests:

