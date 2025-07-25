Internet hotspots, charging stations, and classes are all part of Monroe County's new digital equity program

Solar-powered public device charging stations, free computer literacy courses, free access to training courses, and hundreds of mobile Wi-Fi access points are all part of the new, countywide Wired for Opportunity initiative.

The effort is being led by the Monroe County Library System and is intended to bring access to a high-speed broadband connection and information to people who don't have it. Monroe County provided $3 million in federal pandemic relief funding for the effort.

"We're really in the information business and making sure that our communities have access and the ability to use the information that's out there to make their lives better," said Emily Clasper, director of the Monroe County Library System and Rochester Public Library. "So we're bringing this technology directly into our neighborhoods."

Jessiah Collins / WXXI News The new solar-powered charging and Wi-Fi station recently installed at Greece Canal Park.

Here are more details on what the program entails:

Ten solar-powered charging stations have been installed in public spaces across Monroe County. The stations also have a Wi-Fi hotspot that people can connect to.

By the end of the year, the libraries will buy 600 new MiFi wireless internet hotspots that library card holders can check out for three weeks at a time, bringing the systemwide total to 1,000 units.

The library system is offering ongoing, four-week computer literacy programs at various senior centers, community centers, and veterans' facilities. The classes cover a range of topics, from basic phone and computer skills to Excel skills and web development.

Library card holders also have free access to Udemy, a platform that offers courses on a wide variety of topics. The courses can be accessed at libraries or remotely.

Monroe County officials, Rep. Joe Morelle, and Clasper announced the initiative on Friday at Greece Canal Park, with one of the solar-powered tables in the background.

County Executive Adam Bello cited U.S. Census Bureau data showing 20% of Monroe County residents have no internet access, and that 17% rely solely on mobile phone data plans.

"Today, internet isn't a luxury, it's a necessity," Bello said. "It's the key to job opportunities, education — we access health care, civic engagement. And without it, our community is locked out of opportunities to build a better life for themselves and for their families."

County Legislator Jackie Smith said the initiative is "monumental" for the west side of the county and rural areas. Smith is a Republican who represents Clarkson, Hamlin, and Sweden.

"Our residents have struggled to stay connected in an increasingly digital world," Smith said. "Now, with these new investments, our neighbors will have the same level of connectivity as anywhere else, empowering our farmers, our seniors, our small businesses, our students. They will have the chance to succeed and grow because of this."