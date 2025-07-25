Climate change and our mental health

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

Climate change isn’t just reshaping the planet; it’s also reshaping our emotional landscapes.

Climate-inclusive psychologist Emma Nelson joins host Jasmin Singer to explore "eco-anxiety," climate grief and the rising emotional toll of environmental uncertainty.

We’ll discuss how climate change affects our mental health — and how acknowledging these feelings can become a powerful tool for personal and collective resilience.

Our guest:

