Climate change and our mental health

Published July 25, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT
Two women wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short brown hair and is wearing a yellow button-down shirt over a black shirt; a woman at right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a grey cardigan sweater, a navy dress, navy tights and grey sandals.
Emma Nelson with host Jasmin Singer on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, July 25, 2025
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's "Environmental Connections," on the set of the show.
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

Climate change isn’t just reshaping the planet; it’s also reshaping our emotional landscapes.

Climate-inclusive psychologist Emma Nelson joins host Jasmin Singer to explore "eco-anxiety," climate grief and the rising emotional toll of environmental uncertainty.

We’ll discuss how climate change affects our mental health — and how acknowledging these feelings can become a powerful tool for personal and collective resilience.

Our guest:

  • Emma Nelson, PhD, clinical psychologist working at the intersection of climate change and mental health

Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
