Climate change and our mental health
Climate change isn’t just reshaping the planet; it’s also reshaping our emotional landscapes.
Climate-inclusive psychologist Emma Nelson joins host Jasmin Singer to explore "eco-anxiety," climate grief and the rising emotional toll of environmental uncertainty.
We’ll discuss how climate change affects our mental health — and how acknowledging these feelings can become a powerful tool for personal and collective resilience.
Our guest:
- Emma Nelson, PhD, clinical psychologist working at the intersection of climate change and mental health