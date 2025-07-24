How climate change is shaping our mental health

12:00: Climate change and our mental health

1:00: How Rochester’s artists are responding to the climate crisis

Climate change isn’t just reshaping the planet; it’s also reshaping our emotional landscapes. Climate-inclusive psychologist Emma Nelson joins host Jasmin Singer to explore "eco-anxiety," climate grief and the rising emotional toll of environmental uncertainty. We’ll discuss how climate change affects our mental health — and how acknowledging these feelings can become a powerful tool for personal and collective resilience.

Our guest:



Emma Nelson, PhD, clinical psychologist working at the intersection of climate change and mental health

In our second hour, artists have always helped society make sense of complex, overwhelming realities — and climate change is no exception. Local artists and educators explore how creative practices deepen understanding, foster dialogue and inspire action in response to the climate crisis. From dance and photography to digital media and public art, we’ll examine how creativity can open new avenues of hope, connection and meaningful action.

Our guests:



Stephanie Ashenfelder, director of digital media studies at University of Rochester, co-director of echolab.art

Andrea Gluckman, civic artist, photographer and educator

Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp, professor of dance at University of Rochester

