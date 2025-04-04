© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

CITY Magazine's 'Earth Issue'; Gateways Music Festival returns

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackLeah StacyPatrick Hosken
Published April 4, 2025 at 12:30 AM EDT
Cover of CITY Magazine. The word "CITY" is in black text over an illustration of the sun. "The Earth Issue" is in white text over an illustration of the earth over grass.
CITY Magazine

12:00: CITY Magazine's 'Earth Issue'

1:00: Gateways Music Festival returns

The average brain contains about seven grams of microplastics — equivalent to the weight of a plastic teaspoon. That's according to a study published in the February edition of “Nature Medicine.” This month, CITY Magazine goes green with the first-ever "Earth Issue." From e-waste and recycled restaurant buildings to bitcoin mining and community gardening, the April edition explores practical (local) ways we can all take better care of the planet and ourselves. CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy co-hosts this discussion with Evan and our guests.

  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Alyssa Koh, intern for CITY Magazine
  • Ten Gardner, contributor to CITY Magazine

Then in our second hour, amid the White House's attack on diversity initiatives —including in the arts — the new dean of the Eastman School of Music says it would be a mistake to put the Gateways Music Festival in that category. Gateways is continuing its mission of celebrating the work of Black musicians and the past, present, and future of classical music. This year's events kick off in Rochester at the Eastman School of Music and include performances across New York City, including at Carnegie Hall. This hour, co-host Patrick Hosken joins Evan for a preview of the festival with our guests.

  • Alex Laing, president and artistic director of the Gateways Music Festival
  • Armand Hall, director of programs for the Gateways Music Festival
  • Herb Smith, trumpeter for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, leader of the Eastman Youth Jazz Orchestra, and founder of Herb’s City Trumpets

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is an arts and culture writer at CITY.
